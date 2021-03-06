Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

FDIS stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $77.88.

