Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,827 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $134.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

