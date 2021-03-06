Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 720 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $300.96 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.30 and a 200-day moving average of $221.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

