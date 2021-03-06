Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.61 and a 200 day moving average of $339.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

