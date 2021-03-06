Advisory Services Network LLC Has $701,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,152,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after buying an additional 422,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $45.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.