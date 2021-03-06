Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2,134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 566,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 452,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

