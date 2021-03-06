Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,186 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,092 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.