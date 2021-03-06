Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEGXF. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

