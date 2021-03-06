ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

