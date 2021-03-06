Agile Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

