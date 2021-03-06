Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,545. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

