Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

