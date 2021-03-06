Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

