Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $162.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.12.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

