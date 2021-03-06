Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $220.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Airbnb stock opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.59. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

