Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 452,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,673. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

