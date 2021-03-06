Alan R. Stewart Purchases 4,500 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.20 million, a P/E ratio of 166.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after buying an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

