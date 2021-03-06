Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

