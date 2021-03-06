Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,204,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,936,000 after buying an additional 79,242 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $16.01 on Friday, hitting $536.46. The company had a trading volume of 953,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,767. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $570.66 and a 200 day moving average of $457.02. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

