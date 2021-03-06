ALL BEST ICO Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 248.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $383,060.40 and $160,474.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.52 or 0.00759959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043614 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

