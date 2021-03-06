Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Major Shareholder Robert J. More Sells 12,676 Shares

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $1,492,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert J. More also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $123.73 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allakos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

