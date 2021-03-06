Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $1.11 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 30,589,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,689,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.