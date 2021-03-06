Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $629,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.2% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. 74,292,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,892,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

