Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 314,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

