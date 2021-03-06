Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ATST opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 932 ($12.18). The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 898.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 867.33.

Get Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £541.62 ($707.63).

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.