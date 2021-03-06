Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 329,901 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 3,332.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,901 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

