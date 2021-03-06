Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $118.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

