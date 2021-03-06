Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Hanesbrands worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3,117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202,398 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,864,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

