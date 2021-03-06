Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,832 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,502,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.