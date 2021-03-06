Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

