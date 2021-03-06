Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.19 million and a P/E ratio of -19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.51. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$16.73.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

