Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

