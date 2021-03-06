Ambac Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 760 call options.

AMBC stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

