Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,700.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

