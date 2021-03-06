Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AMBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

AMBBY stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

