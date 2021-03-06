American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after purchasing an additional 240,722 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AMH opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $2,157,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

