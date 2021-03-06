American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

