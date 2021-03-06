American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after acquiring an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average is $233.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

