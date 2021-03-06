American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

