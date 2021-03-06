American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

AMWD traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $105.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.