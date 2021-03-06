Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GTN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 631,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 505.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 97.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.