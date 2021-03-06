Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMLP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 174,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,625. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

