Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. 9,195,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,536. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

