Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Okta also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $215.96 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

