Analysts Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. Q2 posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

In related news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $109.26. 1,093,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,928. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

