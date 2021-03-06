Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.89. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

