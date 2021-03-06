Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. The Lovesac reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of -424.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $66.00.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.