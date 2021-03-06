Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post sales of $297.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.80 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 721,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,920. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

