Analysts Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $48.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $50.52 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 219,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

