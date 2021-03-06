Analysts Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $48.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $50.52 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 219,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.