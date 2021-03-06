Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $7.01 EPS

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.83. Anthem reported earnings of $6.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $24.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.53 to $24.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.99 to $29.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $333.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.01. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.